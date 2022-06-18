Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Update

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 922,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 748,900 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 465,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 1,141.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 187,310 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 114,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAC shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

DAC stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $67.43. 281,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,512. Danaos has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 138.14%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos will post 26.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 5.69%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

