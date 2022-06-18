DAOstack Hits One Day Trading Volume of $351.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. DAOstack has a market cap of $293,231.81 and $351.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 31.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,167.41 or 0.99795162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030872 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00020541 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

