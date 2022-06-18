DAOventures Trading 37.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $102,901.54 and $139.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005946 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars.

