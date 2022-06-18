DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC lowered its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.94. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCP shares. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

