Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3,066.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,066 ($37.21) and last traded at GBX 3,098 ($37.60), with a volume of 149842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,272 ($39.71).

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 4,000 ($48.55) to GBX 4,020 ($48.79) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,518.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,061.18. The company has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57.

In other news, insider Alison Platt acquired 2,346 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,230 ($51.34) per share, for a total transaction of £99,235.80 ($120,446.41).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

