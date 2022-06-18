DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $36,815.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.37 or 0.01867532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005369 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00126144 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00097435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014359 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

