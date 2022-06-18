Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $110.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08. Oracle has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

