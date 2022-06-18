DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.83. 2,424,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,848 shares of company stock valued at $14,967,859. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.