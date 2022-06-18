Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Update

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,770,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Shares of DBD stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.01. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Bruce H. Besanko acquired 7,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at $352,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford acquired 19,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $54,550.53. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 432,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,482.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $260,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,974,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.