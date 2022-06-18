Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Raised by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,433,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $29.69 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01.

