Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 3,154.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,815 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.