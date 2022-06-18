discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($13.96) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

LON DSCV opened at GBX 690 ($8.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £658.65 million and a P/E ratio of 49.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 744.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 831.22. discoverIE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 647 ($7.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,274 ($15.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Simon Gibbins sold 47,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 807 ($9.79), for a total value of £385,770.21 ($468,224.55). Also, insider Nicholas Jefferies sold 108,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 775 ($9.41), for a total value of £841,402 ($1,021,242.87).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

