Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading 2.5% Higher

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.74 and last traded at $50.74. 599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

About Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.