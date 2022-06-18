Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading 2.5% Higher

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.74 and last traded at $50.74. 599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.
The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.05.
About Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.