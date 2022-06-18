Ditto Reaches Market Capitalization of $263,343.65 (DITTO)

Ditto (DITTO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Ditto coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. Ditto has a market capitalization of $263,343.65 and approximately $950.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ditto has traded 88.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.09 or 0.02495861 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00205988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00093220 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013675 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

Ditto Coin Trading

