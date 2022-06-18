Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 757 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 359.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 103.6% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 104,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

LOW opened at $172.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

