Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,620 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

