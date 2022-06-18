Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 27,885 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.6% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 86,034 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000.

VTV opened at $128.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

