Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 202.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

