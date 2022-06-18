Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $88.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

