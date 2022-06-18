Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $45.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.