Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Investors Title at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Investors Title by 60.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 24.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 0.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of ITIC opened at $155.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.13. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $144.30 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

