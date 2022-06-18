Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,463 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 61,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

