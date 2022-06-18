DMScript Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 49.7% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $20,805.92 and $6.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $699.45 or 0.03925452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005604 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00100664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014915 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

