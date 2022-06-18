Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $547,860,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $93,415,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $230.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

