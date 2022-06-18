Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Up 30.5% in May

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,905 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

