Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

