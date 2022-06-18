Doman Group LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Doman Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,103 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.6% of Doman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

NYSE MCD opened at $234.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.21. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

