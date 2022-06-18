Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.34–$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$319.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.96 million. Domo also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.31 EPS.

DOMO opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,173. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,516,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Domo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Domo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.