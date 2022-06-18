DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Reduced by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.52.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

