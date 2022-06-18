Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Trading Down 3%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 18,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 39,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.