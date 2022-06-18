Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DXF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Dunxin Financial has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Dunxin Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

