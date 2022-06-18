e-Gulden (EFL) Hits Market Cap of $813,245.13

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $813,245.13 and $43.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00027254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00242701 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000901 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000660 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,912 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,755 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

