Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EGLE. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.67.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.83%.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,463 shares of company stock worth $3,184,125. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

