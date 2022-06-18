Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. Sells 1,828 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.60.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

