Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Up 29.7% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSE:ETY opened at $11.10 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $15.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETY. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

