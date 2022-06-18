Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $115.00

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$115.00 and last traded at C$115.00, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$120.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$126.61. The stock has a market cap of C$645.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($19.34) million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

In other news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 400 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$126.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,748,033.50.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

