eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 694,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. 408,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.34. eHealth has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.