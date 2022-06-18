Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Achieves $2.12 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $72,083.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00028311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00237406 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000888 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,646,098 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.