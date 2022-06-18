EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,155,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,704,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

BIV stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $91.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

