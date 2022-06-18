EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Buys 21,125 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 2.2% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Man Group plc boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 238,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 201,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 511,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.