EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.98 and a 1-year high of $62.73.

