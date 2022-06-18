EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.0% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,382,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $138.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day moving average is $159.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

