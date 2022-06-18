EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $12.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 6.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,501,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,548,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

