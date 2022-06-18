EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $12.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 6.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,501,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,548,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.
Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.