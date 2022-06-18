EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,542,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,817,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,355,000 after acquiring an additional 619,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,521,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $35.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

