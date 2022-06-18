EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Purchases 3,324 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,981,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,374,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,249,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

