EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 402 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,932 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average is $111.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

