Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.35 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

Elastic stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,729. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Elastic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,430 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

