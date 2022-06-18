Electroneum Market Cap Achieves $53.71 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $53.71 million and approximately $576,325.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000378 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 70.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,922,091,275 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

