ELM Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ELM Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

