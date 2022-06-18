ELM Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

AMAT opened at $89.83 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.